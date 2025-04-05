Cynthia Erivo shares hidden truth behind 'Elphaba' in 'Wicked'

'Wicked: For Good' is set to release on November 21, 2025

Cynthia Erivo played the evergreen Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s musical Wicked alongside Ariana Grande.

The movie gained her massive popularity and recognition. She even bagged an Oscar nomination for the classic role.

In an interview, she revealed an insight about her character that might be a rare information for many.

Erivo, with her character, has tried to channel her pride of being a black woman. She has dedicated Elphaba to every person who feels 'othered'.

The 38-year-old shared that she asked for the braids and long nails on purpose.

“The green stands for every person who feels othered, who feels different, who doesn’t feel as though they’re connected or ends up feeling as though they’re on the outside”, she added.

The British singer told Britain’s HELLO! magazine that it is for people who “don’t feel as though they are welcomed.”

She continued, “But there’s also that other later of, ‘Who am I underneath it?’, if they know that as black women, we walk into spaces and aren’t necessarily accepted or welcomed and aren’t necessarily the main character and are often the other.”

“And the pride that I feel about being a black woman is in there as well”, admitted Cynthia.

Chu’s directorial Wicked has been renewed for a sequel, which is set to come out in theatres on November 21, 2025.