Lana Del Rey drops rare photo of wedding day with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey reveals rare photo of wedding day with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey, legendary music icon who is best known for her stunning voice and glamorous presence, has shared a rare glimpse from her her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene.

To promote her upcoming performance at the Stagecoach Festival, the Summertime Sadness crooner took to her Instagram account.

With caption, "I’m so excited to see everybody in the desert in April!"

In the carousel post she shared several photos of seemingly past few days including a picture of the singer and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene decked out in festive wedding-themed hats.

In the wedding photo the alligator tour guide is seen kissing the bride on her cheek as she leans back and sweetly smiles.

"This has been such a crazy nine months," she added in the caption.

The couple both wear nautical captain's caps. Dufrene's sailor hat was embroidered with the yellow word “groom," while Del Rey's read "bride" and had a short wedding veil attached.

According to the People Magazine, Del Rey and Dufrene said the vows on September 24, 2024, at Des Allemandes, Louisiana at the public bayou where Dufrene works as a captain.

The pair obtained a marriage license three days earlier from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana.

The Cinnamon Girl hitmaker also shared a picture with Dufrene and his three children from previous relationship.

The family of five gathers around a birthday cake featuring an alligator in a swamp next to a sign that reads, "Happy birthday gator! Always standing bayou."

Dufrene smiles while wearing a gold plastic crown with a "50" in the centre. Del Rey, who turns 40 on June 21, donned a silver plastic tiara with "40" in the middle.