Meghan Markle makes surprising comment about 'dating app' amid As Ever buzz

Meghan Markle revealed how a renowned dating application became a source of inspiration amid the ongoing debate surrounding her newly rebranded lifestyle project, As Ever.

In conversation with Inc., the Duchess of Sussex confessed that she was unaware of the popular dating app Bumble's original name Merci, which was changed afterwards.

Meghan said, "Even though we're close friends, I had no idea that Bumble was originally called Merci." The former Suits actress referred to her close bond with the app's founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Speaking of changing her brand name from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, Prince Harry's wife stated, "These things that can feel very big as an entrepreneur when you're building your own thing are completely normal."

She heaped praise on her pal Whitney Wolfe for helping her understand that it is normal to change a brand's name.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle launched "fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, teas and other tasty offerings" on As Ever's website on April 2. On the same day, the products sold out within an hour.

She said, "I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me."