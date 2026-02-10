Chappell Roan parts ways with Wasserman Music over CEO's ties with Epstein

Chappell Roan has officially parted ways with her agency, Wasserman Music, following the revelation that its CEO and founder, Casey Wasserman, had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 27-year-old singer announced her major decision on Instagram on Monday, February 9.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” penned Chappell.

The Pink Pony Club singer further wrote, “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

Source: Chappell Roan's Instagram Story

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by,” she continued.

Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, added, “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity."

"This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust," she concluded.

This decision comes after the release of Epstein documents revealing Casey's intimate relationship with late se* offender Jeffrey's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.