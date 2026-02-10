Hailee Steinfeld reveals her plans to return to music

Hailee Steinfeld has no plans to return to music anytime soon.

In a Q&A for her Beau Society newsletter, the 29-year-old singer was asked about her return to the music industry.

She responded, “While I have no plans to make music right at this exact moment, do I think about it? All the time. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and if it makes sense to get back in a studio, it’s an easy yes."

"But the music industry has changed quite a bit over the last few years. I don’t feel as creatively fulfilled by music as much as I used to," continued Hailee.

The Love Myself hitmaker added, "I love the way Charli XCX writes about this."

For those unversed, Hailee has not released new music in three years. She began her career in the entertainment industry with the movie True Grit and then moved into music after singing in Pitch Perfect 2.

Hailee then released several songs, including Wrong Direction, Starving, and At My Best.