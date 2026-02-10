New guest host announced for The Kelly Clarkson Show
The new guest host will fill in for Kelly Clarkson in March
Pink has been announced as a guest host on The Kelly Clarkson Show, stepping in for Kelly Clarkson during a week of episodes in March in recognition of Women’s History Month.
The singer, 46, will host the daytime talk show for a full week beginning March 2, according to a press release. The episodes will focus on celebrating women’s achievements, resilience, and impact across music, culture, and community. Clarkson, 43, will be absent during that week.
Clarkson praised Pink’s upcoming stint in a statement, saying she wished she could be present to watch her guest host. She added that she has long admired Pink, both personally and professionally.
Pink also shared her excitement for the role, calling it a new challenge despite her extensive performance career. She said the week will center on celebrating women, joy, and resilience.
The special episodes will include surprise performances. Following Pink’s guest-hosting run, season seven will continue with Clarkson returning as host. The show also teased that additional guest hosts will be announced later, with the season expected to run through the fall.
Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, previously appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 for a “Songs & Stories” episode, during which the two artists performed stripped-down versions of several of Pink’s songs.
Earlier this month, Clarkson revealed that the current season of her talk show will be its last, saying the decision would allow her to prioritise her children.
