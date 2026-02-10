Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola new move could leave David, Victoria reeling

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly planning to start their own family as their feud with David and Victoria Beckham grows.

According to The Sun, the couple has discussed having a child together and are even willing to adopt as they believe in giving a disadvantaged baby a privileged life.

An insider even claimed that with Nicola’s recent drastic weight loss for a movie role has made a biological child unlikely for now.

“This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on,” the insider added. “They both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted.”

They said, “They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back by offering a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life.”

“They have talked extensively about it,” the source continued. “Nicola has just dropped down to 90lbs. (40kg) for her latest movie role so having a child that is biologically hers right now seems out of the question.”

The source went on to note that having kids amid rift with David and Victoria could deepen their rift as they are “two hugely family-orientated people” and “adore the idea of becoming grandparent.”

“It would cut them deep not to have a role in a prospective grandchild’s life,” they added.

Brooklyn finally confirmed long running rumours of a feud with his parents in an explosive Instagram story, claiming that he would not reconcile with them.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he penned.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."