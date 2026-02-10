Celebrities take sides as Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with David, Victoria heats up

Celebrities are picking sides as Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, heats up.

The Beckham family feud intensified when Brooklyn publicly accused his parents of controlling him and claiming that Victoria hijacked his first dance with Nicola Peltz at their wedding.

At the TV Choice Awards, some stars openly supported Brooklyn, while others backed the famous footballer and his fashion-designer wife, per The Mirror.

"As David didn't respond to the letters I wrote to him in the 1990s, I am very much Team Brooklyn now," said Paul Sinha, best known as the The Sinnerman on The Chase.

"I am Team Brooklyn if only because I tend to be kind of cynical about families. I tend to be team Harry and Megan for the same reason,” Anne Hegerty added.

Brian Conley took side with Beckhams, saying, "I think I'm Beckham," with Jenny Ryan jokingly saying, "I've been to some weird weddings, so I'm Team Beckhams."

The Traitors’ star Minah Shannon added, "I'm Team Brooklyn!"

It came after Brooklyn dropped an explosive story on Instagram targeting his parents and confirming rumours of a family feud circulating since his and Nicola's wedding.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," penned Brooklyn in his long post.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."