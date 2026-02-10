Margot Robbie reveals 'worst' gift she received from co-star
Margot Robbie is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Wuthering Heights'
Margot Robbie has revealed the worst gift she ever received from her co-star.
In a new interview with Complex, the 35-year-old Australian actress shared that a male actor once gave her a book telling her to "eat less."
“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don't Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” said Margot.
“I was like, 'Whoa, f--- you, dude,'" she continued. “I have no idea where he would even be now.”
The Barbie actress added that the actor gifted the book “really back in the day."
Margot further told the outlet that "He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight. I was like, 'Wow.'"
For those unversed, Margot is currently busy promoting her new film, Wuthering Heights. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit cinemas on February 13, 2026.
Along with Margot, the other cast members of the film include Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.
