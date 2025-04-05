Kanye West finally speaks out as Kim Kardashian draws closer to Bianca Censori

Kanye West, music mogul who hasn't hesitated a bit to call out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over issues involving their daughter, is once again making headlines and leaving people questioning his mental health.

The rapper recently opened up about something personal that might finally bring peace to his often fiery social media posts amid growing rumours about a possible meetup between his ex-wife and Bianca Censori.

West, who officially goes by Ye now, sparked buzz on his X (former Twitter) with a post that had fans raising eyebrows. However, he often talks about music, family, and fellow artists, recently he hinted there’s just one thing that could actually get him to stop posting.

“If y’all really wanted me to stop tweeting just take Last of Us from me. I would literally stop tweeting like I was a little kid,” he shared.

The Last of Us is a video game series loved by many for its powerful story and design. Kanye didn’t explain his comment any further, leaving fans guessing.

Gamers have praised The Last of Us for its emotional storytelling and stunning visuals. But after the rapper’s cryptic comment, he left everyone hanging with no follow-up.

Kanye West didn't drop his WW3 album as planned. Some fans saw the delay coming, while others were frustrated. The album cover, which some people says that has KKK imagery, is also stirring up controversy online.