Mariah Carey sparks immense reactions with latest move

Mariah Carey, queen of Christmas who is best known for her vocal personality and talented aura, left her fans both laughing and cringing during a surprising moment on her 13-year-old son’s livestream.

The pop legend, known for her stunning voice and glamorous presence, made an unexpected appearance that left viewers scratching their heads.

“You wanna come here, mom?” Moroccan said to his mother right after his twin sister appeared first.

Seconds later, Mariah appeared on the livestream, looking flawless in black with her makeup perfectly done, holding a tiny white dog.

As soon as she popped up, fans flooded the chat, with one person playfully typing, "Hi, Mrs. Carey!" It was clear they were excited to see the star drop by.

However, the star’s son Moroccan quickly became overwhelmed by the response and told his family members, “Y'all need to get out now. Everybody get out.”

“Mom, they can see you,” he told his mother.

He continued, “They're saying, ‘Hi, Mariah. I love you,’” as he blushed hard with embarrassment and awkwardness, sighing: “Oh, my god.”

Mariah, with her signature smile, bent down to check out the screen and told her fans, "Hi, I love you too!" as she shared a moment of warmth with them.