James Van Der Beek's impact post death with bowel cancer on the rise

James Van Der Beek's family raise whopping amount for financial support

A GoFundMe page was just set up by the family of the late Dawson Creek’s actor James Van Der Beek, whose finances were drained during his cancer battle.

The news of his passing was confirmed on February 11, following a lengthy battle with bowel cancer.

The actor is survived by his wife, Kimberley Van Der Beek, and their six children. In an initial statement, announcing his death, they shared, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the family concluded.

Van Der Beek had been open about his health struggles after making his diagnosis public in 2024 and now in late 2025, he began to sell pieces of memorabilia from film sets, as well as from Dawson’s Creek, that he’d kept safe with him over the years.

He said that he chose to sell the items, “With all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

In light of the family’s financial situation following his cancer battle, his wife, Kimberly, has launched a GoFundMe page to cover their essential living expenses, bills, and the education of their six children.

The fundraiser’s description reads, “Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time,” it concludes.

Currently, the GoFundMe has raised more than $1.1 million for the Van Der Beek family, and aims to reach $1.3 million.