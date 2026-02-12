Katie Holmes reacts to James Van Der Beek's tragic death: 'I mourn this loss'

Katie Holmes reacts to James Van Der Beek's tragic death

Katie Holmes has finally reacted to the tragic death of James Van Der Beek.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 47-year-old actress shared a handwritten note to pay a heartfelt tribute to her Dawson’s Creek co-star.

“James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression," began Katie.

The Batman Begins actress further wrote, “These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth."

“Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero," continued Katie. “I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

Concluding her note, the actress wrote, “To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion.”

For those unversed, James died of colorectal cancer on Wednesday at the age of 48.