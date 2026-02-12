Alfonso Ribeiro vows to be James Van Der Beek daughter godfather

Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that he is the godfather of his late friend James Van Der Beek’s daughter Gwendolyn.

For those unaware, the Dawson’s Creek actor succumbed to colorectal cancer at the age of 48 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Ribeiro posted a picture of James Van Der Beek along with a lengthy caption.

He began his post, "I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today. He was my true friend brother and life guide."

The Dancing with the Stars host admitted that James and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, played an important role in changing his life and he would stay there for their six children after they lost their father.

Alluding to The Masked Singer star’s seven-year-old daughter Gwendolyn, Ribeiro said, “I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life.”

“I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP,” the Muppets Haunted Mansion star concluded.