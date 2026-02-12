Alfonso Ribeiro vows to be James Van Der Beek daughter godfather
James Van Der Beek passed away due to colorectal cancer at the age of 48
Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that he is the godfather of his late friend James Van Der Beek’s daughter Gwendolyn.
For those unaware, the Dawson’s Creek actor succumbed to colorectal cancer at the age of 48 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Ribeiro posted a picture of James Van Der Beek along with a lengthy caption.
He began his post, "I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today. He was my true friend brother and life guide."
The Dancing with the Stars host admitted that James and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, played an important role in changing his life and he would stay there for their six children after they lost their father.
Alluding to The Masked Singer star’s seven-year-old daughter Gwendolyn, Ribeiro said, “I will always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life.”
“I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me. Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother. RIP,” the Muppets Haunted Mansion star concluded.
-
'Single' Zayn Malik shares whether he wants more kids
-
James Van Der Beek’s family faces crisis after his death
-
Courteney Cox celebrates Jennifer Aniston’s 57th birthday with ‘Friends’ throwback
-
Camila Cabello shares update on her hair two years after going platinum
-
Mark Ruffalo urges fans to boycott top AI company
-
Arden Cho shares update on search for ‘perfect’ wedding dress ahead of Italy ceremony
-
Ariana Madix goes unfiltered about dating life
-
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on rumors questioning marriage to Nick Jonas