Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni at odds with each other over settlement

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are still not on the same page as they failed to reach a settlement deal on Wednesday.

The Gossip Girl actress is suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director and his production company Wayfarer Studios for sexual harassment and retaliation.

They met with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave for mandated mediation this week as part of federal procedure.

However, according to Variety, Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman, confirmed to reporters waiting outside the New York courthouse that the six-hour meeting hadn't let to resolution and he expects the matter to go to trial.

Asked if he thinks the case will go to trial, he said: “I do. We’re looking forward to it...”

"The case will move forward,” Bryan added.

The lawyer also told reporters in a video shared to X that he is "very hopeful" about how his client's case will proceed and "there's always a chance" for a settlement and stated: "We'll see."

In December 2024, Blake filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin over his alleged inappropriate behaviour on the set of their movie, but he denied her claims and issued a countersuit against the 38-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for extortion and defamation, but his suit was dismissed in June 2025.

During a hearing last month, Justin's lawyers argued for the case against him to be dismissed, arguing the dispute was a creative disagreement rather than misconduct, but Blake's team maintained their position that the 42-year-old star's behaviour was "consistently inappropriate and crossing boundaries."

It is pertinent to mention that Blake Lively is seeking over 160 million dollars in damages.