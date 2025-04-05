Kit Hoover, Crowley Sullivan part ways after 25 years of marriage

Beloved TV personality Kit Hoover files for divorce from Crowley Sullivan

Kit Hoover, the Access Hollywood co-anchor, has saddened fans with devastating news about her life.

The TV star has filed for divorce from her husband, Crowley Sullivan, after 25 years of marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court.

As per the documents accessed by Page Six, Friday, Hoover had filed the paperwork on March 26.

The 54-year-old cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of the split.

The official date of separation between the couple has been mentioned as May 1, 2024.

The outlet reported that the TV show host has filed for joint legal and physical custody of their son, Crowley Jr., who is the youngest of all siblings (Campbell, 22 and Hayes, 21).

Also mentioned in the documents is that the Hoover is 'seeking spousal support as specified per agreement of the two parties.'

For the unversed, the couple, though, has gone public with the divorce filing now. However, multiple media outlets had already reported that the duo had separated previously.

Us Weekly in fact reported that Hoover had already 'declared' herself as 'single'.