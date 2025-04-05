Disney 'Tangled' in trouble after 'Snow White' box office blues

The upcoming Disney live-action movie is tangled with setbacks after the Snow White box office bomb.

A studio insider spilled the beans to The Hollywood Reporter that the makers have hit the pause on remake of the 2010 animated Tangled after the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-starring movie became a flop.

Before Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' live-action version fizzled at the box office, production of the upcoming Tangled was in full swing.

The team was working on the project, for which The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey was hired, with a script penned by Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Roinson.

In addition, Deadline further reported that the movie was abruptly halted during its preproduction stages after the executives already started their hunt for talent which would led the project.

Both outlets have attributed that given the disastrous rollout of the Snow White remake, Tangled production has suddenly been halted.

Reportedly, the studio spent $270 million to make and promote the movie, which hit the theatres on March 21, and grossed only $70 million domestically and $146 million worldwide.

Notably, the Snow White was already marred with controversy before its premiere by racist backlash over Zegler’s casting as the titular character and the decision to use AI-generated dwarfs rather than hiring real actors.