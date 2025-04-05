Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie children to miss out major royal honour

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have carved out special positions in the royal family given their loyalty and dedication to the Crown.

Following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles ascended to the throne and honoured his younger brother with a special title.

Edward was bestowed the title of their late father Prince Philip, thus making Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are parents to Lady Louise, 21, and James Wessex, 17.

While the new position holds importance for the family of four, it is now also a heartbreaking reminder that Louise and James will not experience the honour of having their grandparents during a key milestone event unlike their cousins.

Louise and James are the youngest grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

While the late Queen and her husband attended the wedding of all their grandchildren – Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice – their absence will be felt at Louise and James’ nuptials whenever they happen.

The last wedding that the Elizabeth and Philip was of Princess Beatrice in 2020 when she had a socially distanced wedding during the pandemic.