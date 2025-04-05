Ed Sheeran leaves onlookers stunned with impromptu performance in London

Ed Sheeran promotes new single 'Azizam' at King Cross Station

Ed Sheeran just dropped by the London’s King Cross Station, leaving the commuters surprised.

He gathered a whole lot of audience as he started to perform an impromptu music session for the people.

Dressed in a vibrant pink T-shirt, the singer and songwriter pulled out an incredible singing session while standing against a backdrop of a large pink heart shaped balloon with ‘Azizam’ written on it in white.

For the unversed, ‘Azizam’ is the name of his new single that he released yesterday on April 4.

The 34-year-old vocalist treated the onlookers with his hit tracks namely Perfect, Shivers and Bad Habits.

Ed’s fans felt speechless looking at the singer playing his popular songs just like that on the streets of London.

They described the experience as ‘super fan’, and ‘incredible’.

One of the commuters told PA News agency, “I didn’t know he was going to be performing so I felt like I struck gold when I left King’s Cross station.”

She explained that the atmosphere was amazing and everybody in the crowd sang all his songs along with him.