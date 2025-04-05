Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about working with Halle Berry

Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth to share screen in new film 'Crime 101'

Extraction actor Chris Hemsworth has spoken about his working experience with Halle Berry.

The 41-year-old has just worked with the Catwoman actress in upcoming film Crime 101.

The forthcoming project is a heist movie directed by Bart Layton that also features Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro.

Chris revealed that he felt scared and nervous while sitting next to Halle in different scenes. The Thor actor confessed that he tried not to freak out while working with her.

"I've admired Halle's work for years, and I was very intimidated to sit opposite her within the scene and try not just be in awe of what she was doing”, Hemsworth opened while talking to E! News.

He continued, "People bring out not just the best in you, but also a comfort level where it does feel like it's a place to explore and to examine different ideas, try different things.”

The Avengers actor shared that it was a great experience, and he loved every second of it.

Backed by Amazon MGM, Crime 101 is an adaptation of the Don Winslow's novel of the same name. The film is set to come out this year.