Liam Payne’s girlfriend unveils late singer’s unique long-standing ‘tradition’

Kate Cassidy visits very 'special place' five months after Liam Payne's demise

Liam Payne's sudden passing has left girlfriend Kate Cassidy extremely shocked.

It has been five months since his passing and Kate is still trying to process the reality.

Time and again, the 26-year-old keeps on posting videos and pictures of her late partner to remember him.

She recently dropped another video as she visited a very special place close to her heart.

Cassidy made her first visit to Charleston in South Carolina after the 31-year-old's death.

The place holds a special place for her as she met Payne for the first time in the city back in when she used to work as waitress there.

The internet personality was a 'server' to Liam in the restaurant she worked in. That is where her love story began with the former One Direction band member.

While the discussing the memories of the place in the video, she admitted that this moment was meant to be 'beautiful' rather than 'sad'.

Kate also opened about the unusual tradition ‘make a wish paper’ the Teardrops singer used to practice.

“You write down your wishes and then light it up, and hope it comes true.”

She even demonstrated by lighting one up in the honour of her late boyfriend, while adding, “Liam is definitely making fun of us right now.”

The Strip That Down singer passed away on October 16, 2024 after meeting a fatal accident in Argentina.