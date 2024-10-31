Matt LeBlanc steps away from acting to find new purpose after Mathew Perry’s passing

Matt LeBlanc still grieves over the death of his former co-star, Mathew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc reportedly has secretly retired from his career as an actor after the tragic death of his co-star and dear friend Mathew Perry.

The Lovesick actor has taken a step back from acting to focus on what feels important to him.

A source exclusively told DailyMail that Matt never got over the loss of his friend.

"It has made him rethink his life."

"He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now," the insider stated.

The 57-year-old actor took time off after the 2021 Friends reunion special and since then hasn’t appeared in any projects.

Convincing the Man with a Plan actor to pursue acting again would be a close to impossible task, the source told the publication.

"He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role," the source shared.

"They just stopped and decided to live life and be happy with what they did in the past."

The insider further shared that all what Matt wants to do now is to live a simple life and enjoy it on his own terms.

Matt's life update came after pictures of the star left everyone worried for his well being.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox expressed their concerns for their friend and former co-star.

They have reportedly taken out time to spend with him and made sure that at least one of them is keeping an eye on him.