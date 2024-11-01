Megan Thee Stallion to 'tell my truth' in new documentary after 'dehumanisation'

The documentary premiered on October 31, 2024, on Prime Video

Megan Thee Stallion is reclaiming her story with her new documentary.

Speaking at the Wednesday, 30th October premiere of Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the Grammy-winning rapper reflected on how she was initially hesitant to lay bare her life, but

“I started to watch a lot of people dehumanise me… that’s why I even agreed to do the documentary in the first place,” Megan, 29, recalled thinking before she realised, “Let me just go ahead and tell my truth… Y'all don't respect s*** else, but raw and honesty.”

She added, “I was trying to be a cookie-cutter celebrity for y’all. I’m sorry that didn’t work out.”

Born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, the WAP hitmaker also took the moment to honour her late mother, Holly Thomas, crediting her for shaping the woman she is today. “I wouldn’t be the woman I am without Holly Thomas,” she said, calling the documentary a “perfect opportunity” to connect with fans on a deeper level and pay tribute to her roots.

Her mother’s words to “keep her business private” also echoed as she acknowledged how vulnerable she felt sharing intimate moments with director Nneka Onuorah, whom she praised for keeping the project authentic.

