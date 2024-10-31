Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas flaunt their glamorous traditional attire for Diwali

Priyanka Chopra looked radiant in her soft make up and bold saree.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in high festive spirits, celebrating the start of Diwali in Mayfair, London, on October 30th.

The 42-year-old actress looked radiant in a glittering red saree for the event at Gymkhana, while her 32-year-old husband rocked a traditional white shalwar kameez with a vest.

The Indian bombshell made the night all about her as she stunned in her sheer beautiful saree and a matching red bralette blouse.

She had accessorised with silver jewellery and left her thick and glossy hair loose with a side part.

Photos of the loving couple were shared by a fan over on Instagram who also shared an Instagram story of her friend, Rebecca Corbin-Murray who was in attendance at the event.

Chopra married the Jonas Brothers member in 2018 and since then the lovebirds’ relationship has only grown stronger than ever as they share a two-year-old daughter Malti.

Recently, Priyanka was seen shooting for a new season for her hit show Citadel in London with her co-star Stanley Tucci.

She plays an agent Nadia Sinh while Stanley plays a technical genius Bernard Orlick.