Doechii addresses viral Met Gala outburst after backlash

Doechii responds to social media critics after trending Met Gala moment

Doechii took the time to explain herself after she was slammed on social media for yelling at her team on the way to Met Gala on Monday.

The 25-year-old rapper doubled down on her position at the red-carpet as she took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8th.

The DENIAL IS A RIVER hitmaker joked about the situation as she shared a video of herself laughing while holding her hands up on her Stories. The video was set to Commodores' track, Easy, playing in the background.

"God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas," Doechii wrote over the video, referring to her now-viral video in which she was seen asking her team for more umbrellas in a seemingly rude manner.

"I'm ready. No, stop. Give me another umbrella now — and another. I need more f------ umbrellas," the singer was heard yelling in the video.

The Grammy winner dedicated the subsequent Instagram Stories to thanking her team as she wrote, "and all jokes aside I'm so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night !"

She added, "We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for. it's nothing but God that this year was our debut. Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had."