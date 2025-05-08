Prince William refuses to take this major step amid feud with Prince Harry

Prince William’s major regret about brother Prince Harry revealed

Prince William, who once shared close bond with brother Prince Harry before the royal rift broke them apart, is having major regret gnawing at him.

Tensions between King Charles’ two sons escalated when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exited their senior royal positions in 2020, went on to reveal private affairs of the royals in the public.

William is not on speaking terms with Harry and is still angry at him for writing his explosive memoir, Spare. However, just when it appeared that the rift couldn’t deepen any further, it did.

Now, sources reveal that the future king has “lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and Meghan”.

Moreover, the Prince of Wales is determined to not react to Harry's outbursts on media.

“He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this,” the insider told InTouch Weekly.

“It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”

After Harry lost his security bid in the UK in a ‘devastating’ court decision, the Duke’s BBC interview reportedly left William fuming enough to revisit his plans to completely strip off Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

The source suggested that William wishes that he should have “severed ties” with Harry and his family much sooner.