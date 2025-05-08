Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s major confrontation over mansion sale

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have recently been disputing over Beverly Hills mansion’s sale after their divorce.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Ben and JLo, who tied the knot in 2022 and split in 2024, bought the house for $60.8 million for the 5.2-acre estate in May 2023.

“Ben and Jennifer have been strongly urged by realtors to lower the listing price, because $68 million is unlikely to attract buyers in today’s market,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Ben “wants to follow their advice but JLo refuses”.

“Meanwhile, they are hemorrhaging money by hanging on to the property. It’s turned into a money pit,” noted an insider.

The source pointed out, “Rumour has it that Ben didn’t even like the house and never wanted to buy it; cold and contemporary is not his style.”

However, an insider revealed that JLo “apparently loved it and didn’t care if they were overpaying”.

“Then millions were spent changing the interior and purchasing new furniture and art,” continued a source.

According to Realtor.com, the monthly costs for the mansion exceed $283,000.

“Ben and Jennifer don’t have a full-time staff on the property, just a skeleton crew,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “But that still adds up to another couple hundred thousand dollars a year.”

“It is a stunning property, and pals say Jennifer doesn’t want to fire-sale it,” shared an insider.

However, the source further said that those in Ben’s corner “believe he just wants to sell the house, for a loss if necessary, and move on”.

Dishing out another reason JLo may not be interested to sell the mansion, the source noted, “The house is the last link of their time together as a married couple.”

“There are memories there, and she might not be ready to let go,” added an insider.