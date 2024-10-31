'Smile 2' director to make another entry only on ONE condition

Smile 2 director Parker Finn has put forward a condition of making another entry for the blockbuster film.
As per Parker, he will only make a new Smile movie when he really has a mind-blowing concept in his head.
While talking to Collider, Finn stated: "Well, I will say this, I think there are a lot of interesting roads that any future Smile could go down. For me, I love all the stuff that goes bump in the night, and all the really frightening things of the big concept of Smile and the Smiler.”
The 37-year-old American filmmaker really wants to 'invest intimacy into storytelling' as it one of the most important thing for him.
“But really, for me, ‘Smile’ is a vehicle to tell really intense and hopefully thoughtful character stories, and so I’d wanna make sure, regardless of if more than one person might have it, that we still find a way to really invest intimacy into the storytelling. That’s super important to me.”
However, Finn, 37, believes that there are still amazing ideas that could be moulded into a new sequel.
“But I think there are some really interesting tricks still up the sleeves of Smile."
Smile 2 has turned out to be one Hollywood’s best films of 2024. It features; Naomi Scott, Lukas Cage, Ray Nicholson and Kyle Gallner.
