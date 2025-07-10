Justin Bieber hits back at Hailey Bieber divorce rumours with new move

Justin Bieber shuts down marital woes speculations with wife Hailey

Hailey and Justin Bieber are going strong despite the rumours about growing estrangement between the couple.

The 31-year-old singer responded to the rumours with a recent picture sharing an intimate moment with the supermodel.

Justin took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 9, and posted a picture embracing his wife as they sat against a body of water in the background.

The couple seems to be enjoying their summer vacation together as the Rhode founder herself also shared a series of pictures featuring the same places. Justin was not featured in her posts but he shared them on his Instagram Stories.

This comes after the Baby hitmaker shared another PDA picture with Hailey. He wrote “My forever n always” in the caption.

However, the picture received a lot of negative comments with people claiming that the woman in the photo did not look like Hailey.

The Grammy-winning singer has shut down the rumours by sharing more pictures from the same trip.

In a Vogue interview back in May, Justin said, "I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”