Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent special holiday with a twist: source

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are breaking away from old traditions

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying as much time together as possible before the NFL star’s football seasons starts.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and her beau, also 35, put a spin on her Fourth of July party tradition and celebrated the holiday amongst themselves privately.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the athlete were spotted at the exclusive members-only Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, during the weekend, as per DeuxMoi.

The celebrity gossip account shared that the couple are regular guests at the luxury resort, as they have been spotted there during their earlier vacation this year as well.

This comes after Swift and Kelce have been frequently spotted together in the past few weeks as the couple is “soaking up” all the time they get together during this “slower” season, according to People Magazine.

The Grammy winner seems to have ditched the annual party she throws for all her friends at her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, mansion, in favour of spending more time with her boyfriend.

The Love Story singer also skipped the tradition last year because of her Eras Tour.