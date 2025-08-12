Elsa Pataky celebrates Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday with funny clip

Chris Hemsworth turns 42

Chris Hemsworth just marked his 42nd birthday with plenty of love and laughs from those closest to him, especially his wife Elsa Pataky.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Avengers: Endgame star was showered with warm wishes, including a lighthearted tribute from Pataky.

The 49-year-old actress put together a playful photo reel set to a mariachi rendition of Happy Birthday.

The post featured snapshots of Chris solo, with her, and with their children.

It ended on a humorous note, a video of the actor chasing chickens around a gated enclosure while repeatedly shouting, “Rocky Balboa,” a nod to the “Kentucky Fried Idiot” scene from 1979’s Rocky II.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You’re the best of the best. @chrishemsworth.”

Chris’ younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, also took to social media to share his own message.

Posting a photo of himself with Chris and their older brother Luke Hemsworth on a boat, the 35-year-old actor wrote, “Happy birthday brother Chris! Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend. Never change.”

Adding a cheeky twist, Liam concluded, “I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you.”

Married since late 2010, Hemsworth and Pataky share three children, 13-year-old daughter India and 11-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, and often share glimpses of their fun-filled family life.

This birthday celebration, filled with humour, affection, and family moments, was no exception.