Penn Badgley celebrates major milestone after filming final season of ‘You’

Mom-to-be Domino Kirke shows off her baby bump in recent post

Penn Badgley and his pregnant wife, Domino Kirke, were recently spotted spending quality time together ahead of welcoming their twins.

The 41-year-old singer, who shares two children with Badgley, set the internet ablaze with a recent post.

On Monday, August 11, Kirke posted a snap from a trip with her husband on Instagram.

The photo features the couple posing in a signature prom night style.

In the image, the Half Blood hitmaker is wearing a black sleeveless shirt – proudly showing off her baby bump.

The Gossip Girl alum, on the other hand, paired his shirtless look with shorts.

Kirke captioned the post, “Twins prom pic, ready to graduate now.”

This comes after the couple confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram in February 2025.

Kirke shared an adorable picture alongside the announcement, writing, “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley #handsoffthewheel #monoditwins.”

The You actor and the Mercy singer welcomed their first child in 2020.

Meanwhile, Cassius, 16, is Kirke’s son from a past relationship with Morgan O’Kane.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2017 after three years of dating.