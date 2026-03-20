Blackpink Rosé tugs at heartstrings by getting emotional: ‘I don’t feel comfortable at times’

Blackpink Rosé has just opened the floodgates to her feelings and revealed how she feels regarding comfort and standing tall in her own sin.

She shared all this in a candid moment alongside CR Fashion Book's Editorial Director Paloma Clément-Picos,

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The conversation saw her admit, “I feel much more comfortable than I did in my early twenties, but I’m not fully there yet. At 29, I haven’t mastered feeling completely comfortable in my own skin, but I’m definitely better at it than I was years ago.”

She even shared quite a bit of candor while engaging in the chat, because when she was asked about this confidence she’s still building, and whether it is something she’ll ever stop, Rosé said, “I don’t know if I’ve reached it yet. But it’s something I have to work on every day. Even when I feel very confident, my mind is constantly evolving and finding new challenges. It’s ongoing work. But I’m learning little tricks — small ways to understand how my brain works.”

Near the end of the chat the topic also branched off towards her experience in the industry, and being a member of a hit girl group like Blackpink. In regards to this she explained her feelings towards his milestone, that took nearly 10 years to build and admits, “I definitely am. I feel it in my bones now. A few years ago, I would say, ‘It's already been that many years’. But now I really feel the decade. We’ve been through so much. We’ve accomplished a lot and faced many challenges.”

“I’m proud to say we have ten years of experience. I’m grateful for those years. In the past, I would focus only on the performing, working version of myself and neglect the others. But I’ve learned that if I want everything to function well, I need to take care of every part of me, and I’m still learning how to do it.”