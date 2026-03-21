Pedro Pascal breaks silence after blocking drama

Pedro Pascal is making headline ideas again amid ongoing controversy.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on March 20 and shared a heartfelt message.

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For fans celebrating Eid, Pascal shared a post that read: "Eid Mubarak and Free Palestine."

The message was originally posted by Bella Hadid and activist platform LandPalestine, quickly caught attention across social media.

Pedro Pascal has long been vocal about humanitarian issues, particularly regarding Palestine.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes just days after the actor was accused of blocking critics online.

The controversy began after Pascal shared a post supporting women's rights in Chile.

As fans responded by questioning his activism, citing rumours about his relationship with creative director Rafael Olarra, who has been described as holding opposing political views.

Moreover, several users claimed that they were blocked after leaving negative comments.