Photo: Billy Corgan in 'hot waters' after making controversial claims about industrial decline

Billy Corgan has once again stirred debate after being accused of “going full red pill” following controversial remarks about the music industry.

Recently, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman sparked backlash after suggesting that the CIA may have played a role in sidelining rock music's cultural dominance.

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He made these comments while reflecting on the late 1990s music landscape on his podcast The Magnificent Others.

Nevetheless, these reignited scrutiny around his long-held views on the genre's decline.

During the discussion, Corgan argued that rock's influence was deliberately reduced with the rise of rap music, implying that broader forces may have contributed to the shift.

However, industry insiders have pushed back strongly against the claims. According to RadarOnline.com, sources within the business have met the theory with skepticism, and even ridicule.

One veteran television executive dismissed the idea stating, “There is no credible evidence that any intelligence agency influenced MTV programming decisions.”

They added, “What you are seeing is a standard shift driven by audience data and advertising priorities.”

A former record label strategist echoed that sentiment, saying, “The idea that rock was suppressed ignores the commercial reality – tastes were changing, and networks followed the audience.”