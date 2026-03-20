Chuck Norris' final movie role shot before death laid bare

Inside Chuck Norris' final role before his passing

Chuck Norris, the late legendary action star, will appear in the final film, Zombie Plane.

The upcoming film producer, Shaked Berenson, revealed the news to TMZ that Norris plays the head of a spy agency made up of celebrities in the action-comedy film.

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Berenson shared that Norris, who passed away at the age of 86 on Friday, filmed his scenes about a year and a half ago at a ranch in Texas, owned by the late actor.

The producer noted that Norris’ property worked perfectly for the shoot.

This came after Norris' family announced his demise, in a statement that read, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

Berenson gushed over Norris, best known for his roles in A Force of One and An Eye for an Eye, calling him a joy to work with and a true professional.

The producer further added that Norris was aware of his viral memes and “could laugh at himself."

And this nature of Norris’s "perfectly" suited the forthcoming flick.

Zombie Plane's filming has been done and its editing phase is expected to be released in 2027.