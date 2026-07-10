Shaun White steps out with mystery woman after Nina Dobrev split
Shaun White’s recent outing raises eyebrows after reported new romance with Angela Garten
Shaun White was reportedly seen hanging out with a mystery blonde girl in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, following reports that he is dating Angela Garten after Nina Dobrev split.
As per a video obtained by TMZ, the Olympic snowboarding legend, famed for being the most Olympic gold medal holder as a snowboarder, was seen at Lala Land Kind Cafe sitting with the mystery woman while enjoying a cup of matcha.
The outlet reported that the duo reached the aforementioned location in Shaun's car, spent some time inside the cafe and exited the cafe together in the same car, with Shaun driving the car.
Insiders told the publisher that the outing was "strictly platonic" and "there wasn't any PDA between them."
Moreover, the source noted, "The blonde woman and another friend simply got together for matcha."
The outing came after Shaun was spotted spending quality time with his reported girlfriend Angela in New York City.
The pair are later seen on Shaun's bike on Manhattan streets with Angela wrapping her arms around his waist before they went on a shopping spree.
It is pertinent to mention that Shaun parted ways from ex fiancé Nina Dobrev last year after several years together.
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