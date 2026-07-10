Keith Richards reveals what Paul McCartney 'really misses' after ‘Beatles’ broke up
Keith Richards shared a surprising insight into Paul McCartney's biggest longing
Keith Richard, famed as the guitarist of The Rolling Stones, recently claimed that his pal Paul McCartney “really misses being in a band” following the Beatles legend's performance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
Richard and McCartney recently joined forces once again as the Beatles legend plays bass on ‘Covered In You’ featured in The Stones’ new album, Foreign Tongues, set for release on July 10th.
In a recent chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Richard talked about working with McCartney, calling it a great joy.
“You know I’ve realised that Paul really misses being in a band. And his joy of just being in that context is great. So if there’s any more songs to do, I’ll let you know, Paul,” Richard told Lowe.
Reflecting on their friendship, he gushed, “I’ve known Paul for well basically since The Beatles started, since we started, but I mean only on the periphery and John and Paul did a couple of backup vocals for us way back when on ‘We Love You’ and ‘Dandelion’ I think way back in like ’67 or something like that.”
Richard further added, "But otherwise, it’s also great to have somebody from your own era, from way back when. He’s a lovely player and I’d like to do more with him.”
This came after it was reported that Paul McCartney was among the 1000 guest who were invited to Taylor's grand wedding celebrations at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 3 and also serenaded the newlyweds with his 1963 hit I Want to Hold Your Hand.
-
H: Shocking price tag of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding laid bare: Report
-
‘The Archers’ star Patricia Greene breathes her last at 94
-
Lilly Collins showers love on her 'incredible man' Charlie McDowell on his special day
-
Anthony Hopkins makes remarkable career leap sans acting
-
Shaun White steps out with mystery woman after Nina Dobrev split
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen for first time as newlyweds
-
K-drama stars IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years of dating
-
Lewis Capaldi forced to stop show twice due to crowd chaos
-
Yungblud apologizes to fans for latest cancelled show: ‘very sorry’
-
Jessie J opens up about cancer battle while accepting pretigious award
-
Bonnie Tyler’s health comments resurface just days after her death: ‘health is everything’
-
Kendall Jenner issues stern warning to mom Kris amid Jacob Elordi romance