Keith Richards reveals what Paul McCartney 'really misses' after ‘Beatles’ broke up

Keith Richard, famed as the guitarist of The Rolling Stones, recently claimed that his pal Paul McCartney “really misses being in a band” following the Beatles legend's performance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Richard and McCartney recently joined forces once again as the Beatles legend plays bass on ‘Covered In You’ featured in The Stones’ new album, Foreign Tongues, set for release on July 10th.

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In a recent chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Richard talked about working with McCartney, calling it a great joy.

“You know I’ve realised that Paul really misses being in a band. And his joy of just being in that context is great. So if there’s any more songs to do, I’ll let you know, Paul,” Richard told Lowe.

Reflecting on their friendship, he gushed, “I’ve known Paul for well basically since The Beatles started, since we started, but I mean only on the periphery and John and Paul did a couple of backup vocals for us way back when on ‘We Love You’ and ‘Dandelion’ I think way back in like ’67 or something like that.”

Richard further added, "But otherwise, it’s also great to have somebody from your own era, from way back when. He’s a lovely player and I’d like to do more with him.”

This came after it was reported that Paul McCartney was among the 1000 guest who were invited to Taylor's grand wedding celebrations at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 3 and also serenaded the newlyweds with his 1963 hit I Want to Hold Your Hand.