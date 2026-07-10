Jessie J opens up about cancer battle while accepting pretigious award

Jessie J spoke about her battle with breast cancer while accepting a prestigious trophy at the Silver Clef Awards.

The 38-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025, took home the award for Outstanding Achievement in Music on July 9.

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"I think I won all my awards in 2010 in the space of three months. It's been a while since I've given a speech, so bear with me," Jessie said while accepting the trophy, as per The Mirror.

She further said, "The last 18 months has been the most incredible, the most magical years of my life, and also the hardest. I believe that we find the truest parts of ourselves in hard times. So when you're faced with them, it's life trying to teach you something."

"And to become a mum after not thinking I would, having one t*t just get chopped off out of nowhere - you never know when your t*t is going to be taken from you, so enjoy your t*ts," Jessie continued, who shares a 3-year-old son Sky with her partner Chanan Colman.

Concluding the speech, the Price Tag singer added, "I just love life, I love music, I love telling stories, and it feels good to be celebrating what I love to do. So thank you so much."

In May 2026, Jessica announced that she was cancer-free.