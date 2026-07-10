Yungblud apologizes to fans for latest cancelled show: ‘very sorry’

Yungblud has "reluctantly" pulled out of an upcoming festival appearance.

On Thursday, the British musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, announced that he would no longer be appearing at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, Canada on Sunday.

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In a statement issued via the event's Instagram account, Yungblud shared that he is taking some "time off" and is currently at home in the U.K.

"To all my family in Canada, I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend - I'm currently in a place where I'm working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K.," he explained. "I'm taking this extremely seriously and facing head-on what's going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all."

Yungblud didn't disclose any further details.

But in a follow-up message, the Zombie star's management insisted the decision was "made as a team," and they were "very sorry" to disappoint fans.

And a representative for the festival insisted that they supported the Parents artist.

"We are sending him all our love and support, and wish him nothing but the very best during this time," they added. "We want him to know and feel the true love he has here in Canada."

Yungblud is next scheduled to perform in Indianapolis, Indiana on 28 July.

The news comes after the singer shared an emotional post via Instagram at the start of July in which he revealed he has been "really struggling" and recently experienced a "breakdown."

"Right now, deep down, I know I need to do a bit of work on myself to process everything I'm feeling and attain the strength I need to keep going at this pace as we move into another chapter together. I feel good about the next couple (of) months before I hibernate and take the time to prioritise that work," Yungblud wrote at that time.