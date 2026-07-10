K-drama stars IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years of dating

Famous South Korean couple IU and Lee Jong-suk have parted ways after four years of dating.

The 'Law and the City' actor's talent agency, Ace Factory, told Xportsnews on Friday that the couple had broken up.

Advertisement

"It is true that Lee Jong-seok has broken up with IU. As this concerns the actor's private life, we apologise for being unable to provide additional answers and kindly ask for your understanding," the agency's rep said.

Meanwhile, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, also confirmed the breakup rumors.

"It is true that they have ended their relationship. They have decided to remain good colleagues," the agency's spokesperson said.

As the news of the pair's separation went viral on social media, fans expressed disappointment over the breakup.

"So sad, but life goes on, and I wish you both all the happiness in your lives," penned one.

"No I was waiting for your marriage," commented another one.

Expressing disappointment, a third one wrote, "Love is officially dead."

Earlier in the day, Korean entertainment outlet Dispatch reported that IU and Lee had called it quits due to their busy schedules.

For those unversed, the former couple confirmed their relationship in late 2022.