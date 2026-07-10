Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen for first time as newlyweds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted for the first time after their July 3rd nuptials in California.

The pair, who said "I do" last Friday during a grand wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City, touched down at The Golden State's Bob Hope International Airport in Burbank on Thursday, following their private honeymoon retreat in Montana, via Hello.

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Keeping their privacy intact, a bunch of people were spotted holding black umbrellas as Taylor and Travis got off the pop star's private jet and hopped on a black SUV with blacked-out windows.

The newly married couple is believed to be heading to Taylor's Beverly Hills home.

Earlier, it was reported that the Oplaite singer and the NFL star headed straight to the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky in Montana, after their grand wedding celebrations to spend quality time together away from the spotlight.

The luxury resort is famous among A-listers and other public figures, including Tom Brady, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, who enjoy complete privacy there.

So the insiders are calling their getaway to the Yellowstone Club their honeymoon.

Travis and Taylor's stay in California might be short as their pair is expected to attend Travis's close friend and former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's upcoming marriage. Juju is set to tie the knot on Saturday, July 11.