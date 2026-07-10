Lilly Collins showers love on her 'incredible man' Charlie McDowell on his special day

Lilly Collins has nothing but "love" for her favorite person, Charlie McDowell.

The 37-year-old actress, known for her lead role on Netflix's Emily in Paris, took to her Instagram account on Friday and to mark her husband of four years' birthday with a gushing note.

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The doting wife began, "Another trip around the sun for my favorite person.

"Every year I love you more, laugh harder, and find even more reasons to admire you. You keep our family grounded and make anywhere I am with you feel like home."

She also posted a series of candid snaps of herself with Charlie, along with their loved-up picture.

In a few slides, their little bundle of joy, daughter Tove, also made sweet appearances while crawling on the ground, pictures of her tiny feet and enjoying a ride in Charlie's arms.

Expressing her gratitude for being a great husband, Lilly penned, "I’m so grateful for all you do for us and for the incredible man and father you are."

"A little green in every slide because this season of life has been full of growth, and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else."

She concluded her post, writing, "I love you beyond words. Happy birthday my one…"

Lilly first met her filmmaker husband in 2019 on the set of his film Gilded Rage and got engaged in 2020 before tying the knot in 2021.

Their family of two officially became a family of three after Charlie and Lilly welcomed their daughter Tove via surrogate.