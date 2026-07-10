H: Shocking price tag of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding laid bare: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly spent approximately $30 million on their grand wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The popstar and the NFL player rented the Big Apple’s sports arena for a two-day event to celebrate their nuptials in front of their 1,000 close family and friends.

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The two-day event, which includes a rehearsal dinner and the big day, is said to have cost around $20 to $30 million, according to an expert, with the floral decor only costing $5 million.

Editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, Esther Lee, told PageSix, “While the average American wedding sits at $34,000, according to The Knot Real Weddings Study, this production would’ve operated on a completely different scale.

"We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million. Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely."

The expert suggested that catering for 1000 guests, along with logistics and services, would have cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Taylor’s Dior wedding gown, along with Travis' attire, as well as entertainment at the two-day event, would likely have touched another $2 million.

And it makes sense that a grand wedding like Travis and Taylor’s requires months of planning and coordination that cost more money.

Esther added, “The couple might’ve had four to six major ‘milestone’ consultations that included master presentations where they reviewed the blueprint, tasted catering options and approved the custom Dior sketches, not to mention fittings.”

Moreover, the high security, witnessed by locals, added more expense to the cost of the wedding arrangement.

She noted, “For a high-profile celebrity wedding, privacy and logistics are more likely to dictate the first stages of planning.

“For Taylor and Travis, that meant finding an environment that allowed for total street closures and direct, private vehicle access, which is why Madison Square Garden was a prime choice for the couple on this momentous occasion.”

After venue and security arrangements are done, designers start their magic, as Esther explained, “Top designers do not just pick a generic theme. Instead, they start with spatial design and figure out how to make a cavernous space feel intimate.”

However, fans are yet to see Taylor’s Dior wedding gown, which she has not revealed yet.