Chuck Norris' 'Expendables 2' co-stars react after shocking loss: 'Deepest condolences'

Sylvester Stallone, co-stars pay tribute to Chuck Norris

Expendables 2 costars are grieving the loss of Chuck Norris after his "sudden passing."

The legendary martial artist and action actor made his last major movie appearance in 2012 with stars Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

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After Norris' family announced his death, the costar took ot their social media account and expressed their sadness over the "Texas Ranger" actor's demise.

Stallone posted a throwback snap with Norris on his Instagram account from the film set and penned down, "I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family."

Van Damme also poured his heart over the loss of his costar, writing, "Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was."

Whereas Lundgren called Norris "the champ" and penned down a heartfelt tribute on his social media account.

He wrote, "Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend.

It is pertinent to mention that Norris passed away on March 20.