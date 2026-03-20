BTS releases brand new album 'Arirang' after four-year hiatus

BTS is back with a brand new album, Arirang, four years after completing mandatory military services.

On Friday, the popular South Korean band dropped their fifth studio album, featuring 14 new songs.

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This came after a nearly 4-year hiatus, during which all 7 members of the K-pop group performed mandatory service in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

"Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group," a press release about the album read.

"Filled with the music that’s most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time,” it continued.

K-pop band - made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - is also set to embark on the Arring World Tour. The tour is scheduled from April 2026 through March 2027.