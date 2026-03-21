Reese Witherspoon confesses she 'had no idea' what she was doing

Reese Witherspoon shares emotional throwback as she nears 50

Reese Witherspoon is celebrataing new chapter in her life as she looks back at past achievements.

The "Legally Blonde" actress took to her Instagram accout mark her 50th birthday along with a brief throwback reflection on the wins she has achived in younger age.

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She posted a carousel of snaps showing Reese's current selfie back to when she started her acting career, along with detail note with every image explainig honest and vulnerable side of her past decades of life.

"I'm almost 50, but i was once..." she began.

"40, intentional, trying new things, embracing life fully. Turning 40 felt like my first deep exhale. I know who I am now - and what I want. Producing, championing women's stories, and helping others find their voice lights me up. I still work hard, but now it's with purpose. I co-wrote my first novel, explored new projects, and pushed myself in ways I'd never done before," she continued.

In the third slide, she attached a picture from her 30s, the decade she spent finding her "voice, balancing motherhood, shaping my path."

"I was learning to trust myself more - figuring out how to be a mom while having a career. I started producing because I wanted to tell stories that mattered, stories about women that weren't being told. Wild and Big Little Lies felt like turning points. I realized I could create my own opportunities instead of waiting for them.

Last but not least, Reese shared a snap from her 20s, the decade in which she was "ambitious, anxious, and my first taste of fame.

"I was scared of everything, but I kept going. I threw myself into roles like Election and Cruel Intentions, and then I won an Oscar at 29 for Walk the Line. I was working nonstop, trying to figure out life, how to be a mom, and I had no idea what I was doing half the time. But I was learning, and discovering that I could handle more than I thought."

Concluding her carousel with her outlook as she gets older, Reese wrote, "Here's to what's next...There's so much still to do, and I'm excited for all of it. More stories to tell, more women to cheer on, and more ways to keep learning and growing."