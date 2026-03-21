Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum breaks silence after clip sparks marriage speculation: 'It's not that deep'

Carter Reum claps back at 'amateur psychology' over Paris Hilton clip

Carter Ruem is setting the record straight about his relationship with Paris Hilton.

The DJ and the heiress's husband was spotted clapping back at the rumors posted by a fan on Instagram on Wednesday that the pair is facing a strain in their marriage.

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However, Carter did not hold back and took the matter into his hands by responding directly under the post, saying he and Paris are "the happiest and best couple."

A creator named Stefano Fracchiolla shared a clip of the couple from the 66th GRAMMY Awards in 2024, in which when the businessman leaned to plant a kiss on her cheek, Hiltom appeared to move away slightly.

Stefano, who is a body language expert according to his account, described the moment as "the face of someone tremendously hurt by love."

Carter responded in the comment section, writing, "Rest assured my wife @parishilton is my one in a trillion and we’re the happiest and best couple although I appreciate everyone’s amateur psychology takes."

He further explained the moment, noting, "As many called out, I just love giving me wife a kiss and she just hates her makeup being smudged on a red carpet it’s not that deep everyone and yes she loves me to death."

For those unversed, Paris and Carter tied the knot back in November 2021 and are parents to two kids, Phoenix and London.