Khloe Kardashian opens up about 'relatable' battle which led her to therapy
Khloe Kardashian reportedly knew she wanted to see a therapist to break out of a bad habit post Lamar Odom split
Khloe Kardashian has gotten candid about her unhealthy eating patterns.
Speaking on her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast when answering a fan question about weight loss, Khloe shared that she sought therapy at one on her life.
Reportedly, this was so that she could break out of her "shame spiral" of binge eating.
At that time, she confessed, she used to have an unhealthy relationship with food and saw it as a defense mechanism to deal with her emotions.
“When I was younger, I used to binge eat," she began.
“I went to therapy about it. It was something like any emotional thing. I turned to food and just there was no stopping me.
“I would eat, eat, eat, literally get sick, then feel disgusted with myself or how much I ate. Then be in such a shame spiral that I start eating again because I'm in such shame. So, it was like this vicious cycle.”
Reportedly, after her split from first husband Lamar Odom in 2013, Khloe realized that she had to change her habits as her diet was having a "ripple effect" on other parts of her life. These were also contributing to her poor self-confidence and bad skin.
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