Travis Kelce to welcome beau Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ podcast

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

Taylor Swift is officially joining Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, marking her first-ever appearance on the show hosted by the NFL star and his brother, Jason Kelce.

The big reveal came when the podcast announced her as the surprise guest for Wednesday’s episode, posting a short, sweet clip of the couple along with the caption, “Taylor’s about to do a f*cking podcast!”

Just two days earlier, fans had been buzzing with speculation after the show teased the mystery guest on Instagram.

The post featured the Kelce brothers standing on either side of a blacked-out silhouette, with the caption hinting, “92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest. New episode Wednesday 7PM ET.”

Swifties quickly began piecing together the clues.

They noted the episode’s release date falls on the 13th, Swift’s favorite number. Jason, 37, was also spotted wearing a T-shirt with her face on it, and the graphic’s background colour had been switched from the usual yellow to a sparkling orange, the same shade Swift wore during her Eras Tour when she told fans, “See you next era.”

The most telling hint was that the silhouette’s outline looked unmistakably like the Grammy winner herself.

Since launching New Heights in September 2022, Travis and Jason have brought up Swift several times, though this will be the first time she’s joining them on air.

Swift and Travis, both 35, began dating in the summer of 2023 and went public with their relationship that September when she attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games.